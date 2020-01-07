The Wagoner County OSU Extension/Agriculture Program is looking for individuals interested in taking the OK Master Cattleman class.
This is a comprehensive educational curriculum for beef cattle producers with opportunities for continuing education. It includes research based information with production information, business planning and analysis, marketing and risk management, natural resources, Beef Quality Assurance and biosecurity.
The class is limited to 35 students and will include 14 nights of classes instructed by OSU educators. Classes are scheduled on Tuesday nights from Jan. 28 through April 30 and will be held at the Wagoner County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall in Coweta.
Cost for the program is $150 and fees will pay for instructional materials, an Oklahoma Beef Cattle manual, a Master Cattleman certificate, farm gate sign and an embossed Master Cattleman notebook.
Deadline to apply is Friday, Jan. 24.
For more information, call the Wagoner County OSU Extension Office at 918-485-4589.