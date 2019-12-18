There is still time to sign up for the Wagoner Elks Lodge No. 2838’s inaugural Polar Plunge planned Saturday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. at Taylor Ferry Beach.
All area residents ages 18 and over are invited and encouraged to participate. Cost is $20 per person with all proceeds going toward a multitude of veteran projects.
Organizers encourage firefighters, police officers, teachers, coaches and athletes to challenge one another to participate in this great cause.
The Lodge will be open at 12 noon for registration. Food items will be served to all participants and available for purchase by others attending.
For more information, call Jim Pivec at 918-663-8278 or Beth Brock at 918-609-9518.