Christmas will take on an international flair in Coweta this year when the Rotary Club hosts the community’s 2019 Christmas Parade.
“Christmas Around the World” is the theme of the event planned Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. in the downtown Broadway District. FNB Coweta will serve refreshments during the parade and a community tree lighting ceremony will take place in Centennial Plaza immediately following.
Organizers say all businesses, organizations, churches and groups are invited and encouraged to participate. Judging will be based on staying within the parade theme, uniqueness and overall entry appearance.
Cost to enter is $20 for business (for profit) entries and $10 for non-profit organizations. Deadline to sign up is Thursday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. No late entries will be accepted.
The winner in each division will receive a $100 cash prize and a plaque.
According to the parade application, no candy or other items may be thrown from floats, vehicles or off of horses in the parade. However, entries may have walkers go along side the floats or vehicles near the crowd and pass out items to the audience.
Parents are urged to keep their children from running out toward oncoming parade vehicles.
To enter the parade, go to www.cowetachamber.com and click on the events link. To learn more, call 918-486-2513.