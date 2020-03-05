Pre-K and Kindergarten Round Up for Coweta Public Schools is right around the corner, and screening appointments are still being made for Tuesday and Wednesday, March 24-25. Sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at Southside Elementary, 15297 S. State Hwy. 72.
To reserve a time, call Special Services Secretary Marsha Skaggs at 918-486-6103, ext. 8009.
Skaggs said students currently attending CPS do not need to participate in this screening and enrollment session.
This screening is free to Coweta school district residents and will involve evaluation of each child’s development in fine and gross motor skills, cognition and speech (prospective kindergarten students).
All students will have a hearing and vision screening.
The entire process will take approximately 30-45 minutes to complete.
Parents or guardians must bring their child’s official birth certificate, proof of residency (current utility bill or lease), up to date immunization records and Medicaid card, if applicable. Proof of tribal enrollment is also required for children of Indian descent.
For prospective students who reside outside of the Coweta school district, a formal request for transfer into the district must be filed. Those planning to request an intra-district transfer must complete all necessary paperwork prior to scheduling the appointment.
Any transfer request must be processed at the Education Service Center, 14540 S. 302nd E. Ave.