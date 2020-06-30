Simple Simon’s Pizza is coming to Wagoner, it was announced by J&H Foods, parent company of Simple Simon’s Pizza®.
New franchise owner Jerry Sisco is set to open his first location and he has big plans for his new building at 12th and W. Cherokee.
Simple Simon’s Pizza® of Wagoner will be located in the newly constructed building, adjacent to the Century 21 offices, and is tentatively scheduled to open in early September.
“We are excited to have the Simple Simon’s® brand back in Wagoner! Jerry is a great member of the community and we know that he is going to do a fantastic job,” said J&H Foods CEO B.J. DuMond. Sisco added, “This is an exciting venture and we are thrilled to serve such a quality product to the Wagoner community.”
The construction of the building is currently under way and the new dining area will feature a full buffet and a salad bar. The lunch buffet will run Sunday-Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and they will have a Tuesday evening buffet from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Take-out, Curb-side and Drive-Thru service will be available during normal business hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The new store will feature scratch made dough and the full Simple Simon’s Pizza® menu including The Original Calizone, Signature Specialty Pizzas, Breadsticks, Oven-Baked Sandwiches, Chicken Wings and The 29-inch Beast Pizza! Health conscious customers will also be able to purchase menu items on Cauliflower Crust, Gluten-Free Crust, KETO Crust, etc.