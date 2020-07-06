OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma has recorded 434 new COVID-19 cases while Wagoner County added six according to Monday’s report from the State Department of Health.
Out of 314 total cases in Wagoner County, 227 (+10) have totally recovered from the virus. Nineteen deaths have occurred, which is unchanged.
Overall, the state has had 16,362 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the virus broke out in March. During that same time frame, 1,689 people were hospitalized.
As of July 2, 368 Oklahomans are in the hospital with the virus. A total of 12,432 people have recovered from the virus.
The total number of deaths in the state is 399 – none of which occurred in the past 24 hours.
The following city numbers are reported Monday:
- Coweta: 101 (+2) total cases, 69 (+3) recoveries and 12 deaths (no change).
- Wagoner: 63 total cases (no change), 52 (+1) and 4 deaths (no change).
- Broken Arrow: 550 (+17) total cases, 375 (+21) recoveries and 15 deaths (no change).
- Catoosa: 16 (+1) total cases, 13 recoveries (no change) and no deaths.
- Porter: 3 total cases, 3 total recoveries and no deaths (no change).