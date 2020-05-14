OKLAHOMA CITY -- Statewide COVID-19 deaths increased by six to reach 284 while 114 new confirmed cases pushed the oveall total to 4,962 during Thursday's report from the State Department of Health.
The SDH reported that most of the new cases are coming from a Texas County meat processing plant in Guymon. The SDH is testing everyone and expects numbers to continue to spike there.
There are currently 217 in the hospital now with 106,943 that have tested negative.
The county and city numbers were not released, but will be updated as soon as they come in.