As manager of the Sequoyah State Park Lodge, Ann Skelton understands the need for networking and marketing. So, she was glad when the State of Oklahoma paid her membership to the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.
When cutbacks hit, Skelton’s chamber dues were dropped by the state. What did the longtime Lodge employee do? She paid them herself.
So, Skelton is an individual member of the chamber, but really represents the Lodge and State Park.
“It’s all about Sequoyah,” Skelton said. “As an individual member, I represent the Lodge and participate.”
Of her member of the month award, Skelton was humbled.
“I was really surprised,” she said. “I said, ‘Are you sure?’ There are so many that do things for the chamber. I was honored.”
Skelton has been Lodge manager for 10 years, but an employee there for almost 30.
She began as resort accountant and then moved up to Accountant/Assistant Manager.
The Lodge and Park have gone through many changes over the years, but Skelton’s consistent leadership has made it a viable part of state’s resorts.