Three more residents of Wagoner County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to June 11 numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Those cases are believed to be in Broken Arrow as that is the only community in the county to show an increase in positive cases over the past 24 hours.
To date, 164 positive cases have been reported in Wagoner County since the outbreak began.
Of that number, 132 people have recovered from the illness and 17 people have died. Neither of those numbers has changed in the past 48 hours.
Statewide, 146 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to bring the total to 7,626 since March. Of that number, 6,263 (+97) have recovered from the virus.
The numbers of deaths to the virus statewide stands at 357 after two new deaths were reported in Wednesday numbers. Those deaths occurred in Tulsa County, a female age 65 or older) and in Seminole County, a female age 50-64.
The following is the most recent breakdown of reports from Wagoner County communities and those in the immediate area:
- Coweta – 65 cases, 50 recoveries, 12 deaths (no change).
- Wagoner – 43 cases, 38 recoveries, 4 deaths (no change)
- Broken Arrow – 196 (+9) cases, 145 recoveries (+1), 11 deaths (no change). Portions of Broken Arrow are located in Tulsa County where numbers are also recorded.
- Catoosa - 7 cases, 7 recoveries, 0 deaths (no change).
- Porter – 3 cases, 2 recoveries, 0 deaths (no change).
- Hulbert – 3 cases, 2 (+1) recoveries, 0 deaths (no change).
- Haskell – 6 cases, 6 recoveries, 0 deaths (no change).
- Muskogee – 49 (+2) cases, 21 (+1) recoveries, 5 deaths (no change).