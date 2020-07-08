Five new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Wagoner County. Figures released Wednesday by the State Department of Health say to date, 336 residents have contracted the virus since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Of that number, 245 (+7) have recovered.
A total of 19 residents have died from the virus for a 5.6 percent death rate in Wagoner County.
Overall, the number of Oklahomans who have tested positive for COVID-19 grew by 673 over the past 24 hours. That number now totals 17,893. A total of 13,538 have recovered.
There were three new deaths recorded statewide, bringing the total to 407. Those deaths occurred in Kay, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
As of July 8, Oklahoma’s death rate for COVID-19 stands at 2.27 percent.
A total of 458 people are currently hospitalized. OSDH say the number is a combination of positive cases and those persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report.
The following is a breakdown of community numbers:
- Broken Arrow – 631 (+34) cases, 427 (+32) total recovered and 15 deaths (no change). Portions of Broken Arrow are located in Tulsa County.
- Coweta – 104 cases (no change), 76 (+2) recoveries and 12 deaths (no change).
- Wagoner – 66 (+1) cases, 54 (+1) recoveries and 4 deaths (no change).
- Porter – 4 cases, 3 recoveries and no deaths (no changea).
- Haskell – 19 cases, 12 (+1) recoveries and no deaths.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins reports there have been 2,996,098 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That number is an increase of 60,021 over numbers reported Tuesday. A total of 936,476 Americans have reportedly recovered from the virus.
Across the country, there have been 131,480 deaths recorded – up 1,195 from day over day numbers reported on Tuesday. That reflects a 4.3 percent death rate nationwide.