Crews with the Wagoner Public Works Authority will conduct smoke testing next week in the Westside Acres subdivision, located in the northwest part of Wagoner behind Speedy’s Convenience Store and Armstrong Bank.
Smoke will be pushed through sewer lines to check for any leak issues.
WPWA officials say anyone who has a toilet, sink or water drain they have not used in a while will want to periodically run water through them beginning Sunday. Smoke will come up worse if there has been no water in the line to control it.
“If you see smoke coming up in your house or bathrooms, do not be alarmed,” they say.
The testing will only take one day to complete. That day, however, has yet to be determined. Therefore, residents should watch the city’s website and Facebook page, or the newspaper’s website and Facebook page for the announcement.
For more information, call Wagoner Public Works at 918-485-4586.