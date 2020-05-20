Throughout the spring when school was not in session, Brighter Futures in Wagoner helped deliver grab-and-go meals to local children. That effort will continue this summer.
Brighter Futures President John W. Jones said volunteers will deliver 350 snack packs each Monday through Friday to needy students in the community. The food is provided by Wagoner Public Schools.
Not only will youth receive snacks, but they will also receive books, learning materials, hygiene items and more provided by the non-profit organization, which is a division of the Lincoln Enrichment Center.
In addition, Jones said they are partnering with local individuals and churches to provide meals on weekends.
“So many children and families depend greatly on the meals served at school. These snack packs are providing them with needed food,” Jones said. “We are very grateful that we’ve had the opportunity to not only deliver the packs, but as importantly been able to keep in touch with many of our children.
“We are letting the children know they are important and loved and together, we will get through this,” he added.
Brighter Futures is an all-volunteer organization. When volunteers are not delivering food and smiles, they operate a free day curriculum program each Monday as Wagoner is on a four-day school week.
Brighter Futures operates from the historic Lincoln Enrichment Center. The facility is being renovated and a Boys and Girls Club is being planned to open at the center.