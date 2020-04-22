Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Downtown Wagoner, Corp. is coordinating a Social Distance Cruise Night event Saturday, April 25 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Everyone should meet in downtown Wagoner before hitting the road. The cruise will take motorists by the Wagoner Care Center and Yorkshire Village where they can honk and wave at residents, then back out to S.E. 15th Street for a drive to Sequoyah State Park Lodge.
The route will end back in downtown Wagoner.
The cruise is estimated by Google Maps to take approximately 52 minutes to complete.
All area residents are invited to load up their families and come enjoy some fun while maintaining social distance requirements set forth during this COVID-19 pandemic.