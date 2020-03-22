One of the most vulnerable populations during the present COVID-19 pandemic is the elderly. At Coweta Manor Nursing Home, social distancing has become a priority for the 75 residents who occupy the facility.
Coweta Manor Admissions Coordinator Sheila Garner said while the Center for Disease Control recommends everyone be six feet apart, staff is trying to do everything with a little distance.
“There is no communal dining, except for those who are assisted feeding. Those residents will be fed in the dining room with as much distance as we can,” Garner explained. “Our social activities are being brought to their individual room, including individual puzzles, games, dominoes and cards that have been sanitized. We are even discussing maybe doing overhead bingo on the intercom where they sit at their own bedside tables and listen for numbers to be called.
She assured there is only one entrance/one exit to the facility being used, and all employees must come in and out the same door. Temperatures are checked, and if anyone has a cough or fever, the go home.
The admissions coordinator said residents are hearing news all day long on their televisions, and she is sure the situation is scary for them.
“We have no visiting allowed in the facility right now. Therefore, we have set up a Coweta Manor Facebook page where we can reach out to family members and ask if they’d like to do video chat with their loved ones in the facility. That way they can see them,” Garner said.
“This page is designed solely to keep our residents’ family members updated about the COVID-19 pandemic and update the page with information that affects their loved ones,” she continued. “It is also designed for our residents and families to video chat through messenger.
“We ask if someone has a family member here at Coweta Manor and would like to video chat, please send me a message and tell me who that person is. We are calling every family member on each resident’s list just to see if they want to participate. I want everyone to have the same opportunity.”
Garner assured as things are changing every day with this pandemic, Coweta Manor’s goal is to provide residents and family members with the best service they can.
For more information on how to stay connected with loved ones at Coweta Manor during this social distancing situation, call Garner at 918-486-2166.