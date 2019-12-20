Classes were canceled Friday for all Wagoner Public Schools following a social media threat Thursday night that mentioned AR-15s, ammunition and a shooting at the high school.
Superintendent Randy Harris said around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, he received a screen shot from law enforcement of a social media threat allegedly made by a former student who had attended school in Wagoner. The individual is likely 22-24 years old.
“The threat talked about some depression and that he possessed two AR-15s with 500 rounds of ammunition and had intentions of coming to the high school and shooting it up,” Harris said. “He said he wasn’t scared to die and didn’t want to live anymore in this world.”
The person suspected of making the post had previously made a bomb threat against the school in 2014, according to Wagoner police.
The superintendent said based on Thursday’s post and on what administrators knew about the man when he was a student at the school, they felt it was best to err on the side of caution to call off school.
“I feel like this is about as credible of a threat as I could imagine,” Harris said. “... At 7:20 a.m., the threat was no longer there. Unfortunately, you have to call school out by 6 a.m. before the buses run.”
During a press conference Friday, Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley said law enforcement located the man named in the post early Friday. Authorities searched his known addresses and found him at one located outside of Wagoner County.
Haley said the man denied making the post that was found on the social media site Reddit. No arrests have been made.
“We’ve got to have the evidence to be able to ensure he’s the one that actually made the post,” Haley said. “That investigation is still ongoing.”
The police chief said authorities did not locate anything mentioned in the post “in regards to the capabilities to do what was threatened.”
Harris said the district will not need to make up the missed school day due to built-in snow days on the calendar.
Wagoner Middle School Principal Jeremy Holmes said all middle school and high school students will take semester exams on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
The Wagoner Wrestling Tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday has been postponed. Coach Micco Charboneau said he is trying to reschedule the competition for Dec. 30-31.