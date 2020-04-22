Some businesses in Coweta are eligible to reopen to the public on Friday, April 24 now that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has issued his Open Up & Recover Safely (OURS) plan.
Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman said while the OURS plan is not an executive order by the governor, it is guidance for individuals, businesses and communities on reopening businesses and activities shut down or limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s State of Emergency resolution says the City of Coweta will follow state guidance and implement it without further action of the council. Therefore, the following businesses may open Friday provided they adhere to the policies and procedures noted:
Personal Care Business – Hair salons, barber shops, spas, nail salons and pet groomers can reopen for appointments only. They must adhere to sanitation protocols and strict social distancing protocols for distancing between customers and visitors noted in this document: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/disinfecting-building-facility-H.pdf
Outdoor Areas - State parks, outdoor recreation areas and playgrounds should be reopened.
Kolman said during this time and moving forward for the time being, grocery stores should continue to maintain hours for vulnerable populations.
“Please note that gatherings of more than 10 people remain prohibited. That includes religious, sports, civic or other gatherings of any type where more than 10 may gather,” the city manager noted. “Businesses not expressly included in this list and are not deemed as essential by previous state guidance must remain closed to the public.”
Kolman said current CDC guidance remains that people should wear a face mask while in public to reduce the chances of transmitting the virus to others.
The Coweta City Council will meet next week to evaluate the local situation and the governor’s guidance. It may take further actions at that time.