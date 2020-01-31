Community support for Coweta Southside Elementary’s annual Breakfast with Santa event in December has paid off for the school’s Parent Teacher Organization in a big way.
The fundraiser, sponsored by Coweta Masonic Lodge No. 251, raised $8,500 for various PTO projects. On Wednesday, Jan. 29, Lodge member Van Coffman presented a “big check” to the school at its monthly Tiger Cub assembly.
PTO Treasurer Dalynn Steelmon said the primary project slated this year is to lay concrete in the area outside of the special needs classroom so that muddy conditions do not prevent the students from enjoying the outdoors.
“This is our big fundraiser of the year, so we don’t have to sell candy bars or send other things home for the kids to fundraise,” Steelmon said. “We want to thank all of the parents who were involved. There is a lot of behind the scenes work that people do not realize takes place, and we have a lot of good parents who helped us out and made that happen.”
She said the silent auction on gift baskets brought in more than the breakfast, but it was a pretty close match.
Steelmon said the breakfast and auction draw large crowds every year. In fact, many Southside families whose children have moved on to Heritage Intermediate Grade Center come back to support the annual event.
Coffman said what helps make the fundraiser such a big success is that the PTO already has all of the food items donated.
“We (Masons) do not have to hunt for (food) donations. It’s already there for us and we go over with our grill and flip pancakes,” he said. “It’s always been easy and successful, we enjoy it! Those kids, as well as the parents and grandparents, are really appreciative of us. We get a lot of fun out of it.”