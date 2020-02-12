The Children of the World International Children’s Choir will perform Sunday, Feb. 16 in the 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services at Coweta Assembly, 29707 E. Hwy. 51.
The choir is comprised of 15 children representing a few of the children’s homes supported by World Help, a Christian humanitarian organization that serves the physical and spiritual needs of people in impoverished communities around the world.
Through song, dance and creative media, the musical group presents the staggering realities of poverty, but also the hope of change through advocacy, investment and true compassion in action. It is a message they want to share with others to increase awareness.
Their 2020 tour will focus on raising funds for refugees.
All area residents are cordially invited to attend.