Veterans Day is a few days away, and area groups and organizations are preparing to honor Wagoner County veterans in a number of ways.
Coweta High School
On Monday, Nov. 11 the Leadership Class at Coweta High School will serve breakfast to community veterans at 8:15 a.m. in the CHS Media Center.
While reservations are not required, they are encouraged by calling 918-486-4474.
A joint assembly with Intermediate High School students will begin at 9 a.m. in the CHS gymnasium. Guest speaker will be I-High teacher Jordan Kimball.
Wagoner High School
Wagoner High School students, faculty and staff will honor local veterans Friday, Nov. 8 during a special assembly at the Performing Arts Center. The program begins at 1 p.m.
A slide show of photos featuring veteran family members of WHS students will be presented.
All veterans are invited.
Wagoner Middle School
Wagoner Middle School will host its annual Veterans Day Assembly Friday, Nov. 8 at 8:15 a.m. in the Performing Arts Center. Guest speaker will be Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones.
A breakfast for veterans and their families will be served beginning at 7 a.m. in the middle school library. Principal Jeremy Holmes said anywhere from 60-100 guests usually attend the morning breakfast.
No reservations are required.
Veterans Cookout
American Legion Post 226 in Coweta will host a free cookout Saturday, Nov. 9 and all Coweta area veterans and their spouses are invited to attend.
A meal of hamburgers, hotdogs and turkey legs will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as a way of saying “thank you” for your service.
Organizers also invite all Coweta business owners who participate in the Legion flag service program to bring their families or employees and be their guests as well.