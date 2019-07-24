School will be starting soon, and sponsorships are still needed for Wagoner Public School classrooms.
Mary Rowe, who coordinates the sponsorship program, said each year teachers spend their own hard earned money for classroom supplies. That’s where the public can help.
“Your $100 tax deductible donation can help one WPS teacher better their classroom for our children,” Rowe said. “You can select your favorite teacher or we will pick one for you. Either way, your support is very much appreciated.”
All collected sponsorship funds will be delivered to the schools by the second week of school, as some teachers are already using their personal funds to get classrooms ready for school to start.
“We start with pre-kindergarten and work our way up from there,” Rowe explained. “Most middle school and high school teachers do not ask for much help with class expenses, but the smaller the children, the more visual classroom items are needed for their education.”
Rowe said as of Friday, 34 classrooms have been sponsored, which includes those adopted by two different Wagoner churches. One former sponsor, who picked up 10 classes last year, will be unable to help this year.
There are still plenty of classes that could use the help, and Rowe will be out knocking on doors to solicit support for the project.
For details on how to help, call Rowe at 918-485-2405.