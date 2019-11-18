A business sponsorship program is being launched this month for supporters of the Wagoner Fraternal Order of Police and the charitable work they do within Wagoner County.
FOP Lodge No. 228 secretary/treasurer Lt. Carl Stout said newly designed window decals are being sold for one of six sponsorship levels, ranging from $200 to $1,500. The three highest levels of sponsorship are silver, gold and platinum.
“All of our sponsors will receive custom designed window stickers to install at their place of business,” Lt. Stout explained. “They will also get their names on the back of our annual 5K Run shirts. The larger the amount, the larger the print.”
The FOP Business Sponsorship program is open to both businesses and individuals.
“Instead of asking people throughout the year for sponsorships, we will ask them one time to donate for the entire year and it covers all of the events,” Lt. Stout said. “It will get those business names out there, indicating they support law enforcement, an organization that supports activities in the county.”
Funds raised by the organization go right back into Wagoner County communities. Each year, Wagoner County FOP Lodge 228 purchases school supplies for students attending Porter and Okay schools. They also hold a “Shop with a Cop” program where they take students to Coweta Walmart and make Christmas gift purchases.
The shopping program is now in its third year. The first year, officers took only Porter and Okay students. Last year, they incorporated Wagoner. This year they are expanding to include students from both Coweta and Catoosa.
“We provide occasional items for Help in Crisis as we hold our meetings there and we also put money out there for flowers for officer funeral,” Lt. Stout said.
If anyone would like to become a business sponsor of the Wagoner County FOP Lodge, contact Lt. Stout at 918-485-3124.