In just a few short days, the Wagoner Education Foundation, Inc. will hold its 9th annual Spring Fashion Show. The evening of food and fashion will take place Monday, March 2 at the First Baptist Church Multi-Purpose Activity Center.
Event coordinator and WEFI President Janet Lane said a very limited number of tickets are still available for purchase. Tickets are $20 each and include a light dinner, dessert and beverage. There will be door prizes, auctions and fashions modeled by Wagoner educators. Clothing will be provided by Rock-N-Mama’s Boutique in Wagoner, Bella Meas in Muskogee and Dillards in Tulsa.
As always, there will be both a live auction and silent auction at the event. At center stage will be a Wagoner Bulldog quilt hand crafted by retired teacher Charla Vaught. Her quilts have brought winning bids of $1,000 for the past three consecutive years. Will this be a record setting year?
Other known items up for auction include an OSU fire wood rack, a host of decorative door wreaths designed by educators from each Wagoner school site and items from many local artists and merchants.
Annual support of this non-profit fundraising event has allowed the Foundation to present a total of $95,000 in grants to Wagoner educators who apply for the grants to fund special classroom projects, materials or equipment.
To confirm ticket availability and make a purchase, call 918-527-3436.