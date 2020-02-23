Quilt

This Wagoner Bulldog quilt hand crafted by Charla Vaught will be auctioned off during the Wagoner Education Foundation, Inc. Spring Fashion Show on March 2.

JANET LANE PHOTO

In just a few short days, the Wagoner Education Foundation, Inc. will hold its 9th annual Spring Fashion Show. The evening of food and fashion will take place Monday, March 2 at the First Baptist Church Multi-Purpose Activity Center.

Event coordinator and WEFI President Janet Lane said a very limited number of tickets are still available for purchase. Tickets are $20 each and include a light dinner, dessert and beverage. There will be door prizes, auctions and fashions modeled by Wagoner educators. Clothing will be provided by Rock-N-Mama’s Boutique in Wagoner, Bella Meas in Muskogee and Dillards in Tulsa.

As always, there will be both a live auction and silent auction at the event. At center stage will be a Wagoner Bulldog quilt hand crafted by retired teacher Charla Vaught. Her quilts have brought winning bids of $1,000 for the past three consecutive years. Will this be a record setting year?

Other known items up for auction include an OSU fire wood rack, a host of decorative door wreaths designed by educators from each Wagoner school site and items from many local artists and merchants.

Annual support of this non-profit fundraising event has allowed the Foundation to present a total of $95,000 in grants to Wagoner educators who apply for the grants to fund special classroom projects, materials or equipment.

To confirm ticket availability and make a purchase, call 918-527-3436.

