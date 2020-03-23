Spring trips for the Wagoner High School and Wagoner Middle School Bands have been cancelled. Director Jeremy Williams notified students and their parents of the decision on social media on Wednesday, March 18.
“Due to the spread of COVID-19, along with possible school closures across the state, I had to make a decision quickly to either move forward with the trips or cancel them,” Williams said in his post.
For months, the Wagoner Band has been under contract with businesses for trip transportation and lodging in the price range of more than $40,000.
“I explained to students on Friday if we continued forward with trips, I would be required to ask you for the money, even if the students never got on a bus,” he said. “This made the decision much easier because I never want to charge an individual for something they don’t receive.”
Williams said once he has more information about when school resumes, he will look at options to either reschedule, plan a day trip somewhere or give refunds to the ones that have paid with cash or check.
“Please understand if it comes down to giving out refunds, we ask for your patience,” the director said. “A purchase order will have to be filled out for every individual to receive a check.”
Williams said if school is closed longer than April 6, he will begin the process immediately.
He will also be in contact with Superintendent Randy Harris to discuss how they will handle fundraiser money and make that announcement when he knows more.