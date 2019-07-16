TULSA – St. John Hospice is looking for volunteers to help out in the Wagoner area.
Hospice volunteers can potentially fill the following needs:
• Offer companionship
• Provide comfort/emotional support
• Provide respite care for family
• Help with light household chores/simple meals/run errands
• Read/help with letter writing and making lists, work puzzles, play games or watch TV
• Listen as the patient tells their life story or review it
• Oversee therapy dog visits or walk the patient’s dog
• Provide administrative bereavement support in the office
“There is a need to visit patients in the Wagoner area,” said St. John Hospice coordinator Jamie Knowles. “(For those) who live alone and don’t have family.”
All volunteers receive detailed training and support.
For more information or to sign up to volunteer, you can call 918-370-6745 or email Jamie.knowles@ahah.net.