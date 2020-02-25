Coweta city crews just finished cleaning up some shattered glass discovered on the roadway on 141st Street near Roland Park. The 141st road was closed for approximately one hour while the cleanup was done Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Normal traffic flow has been restored to 141st Street S. It appears that one or more large pieces of glass fell from a passing vehicle, creating a hazardous condition on the roadway.
If you should witness something like this occurring, please notify the Police Department’s Dispatch Center, by calling 911 (in an emergency) or by calling 918-486-2121 (non-emergency). The on duty dispatcher will ensure that the proper department is notified so that the issue can be addressed as quickly as possible.