OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association voted unanimously on Thursday to cancel the Class 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A State basketball tournaments and spring athletics for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year over concerns of the global novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a special meeting via teleconference, the OSSAA Board of Directors voted 13-0 to cancel the postponed basketball tournaments and any upcoming spring athletics. This comes one day after the state Department of Education voted to close school building and facilities through the end of the school year.