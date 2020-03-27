OKLAHOMA CITY -- The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wagoner County has reached eight, according to the Oklahoma Health Department on Friday. The overall state total now stands at 322.
Oklahoma County (where Oklahoma City sits) leads the state with 94 cases. Tulsa County is second with 49 and Cleveland County (Norman area) is third with 39.
Overall, the state has had eight deaths related to the current outbreak.
With the number of cases rising each day, the OSDH urges the public to follow the Governor's "Safer at Home" executive order advising vulnerable populations and those over the age of 65 to stay home until April 16 and for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.
The CDC also recommends the public to stay home, practice social distancing, hand washing, and specifically for those who are sick to isolate for up to 14 days.