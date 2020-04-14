OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is projecting that by May 1 there will be 469 total deaths from COVID-19 following an April 21 peak in a report released Wednesday, April 8.
The SDH broke down the pandemic’s effect on Oklahoma with eight bullet points.
• Date of peak: April 21
• Number of new cases at the peak: 436
• Cumulative number of cases by May 1: 9,300
• Number of deaths at the peak: 22
• Cumulative number of deaths by May 1: 469
• Number of new hospitalizations at the peak: 131
• Number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 at the peak: 915
• Number of people in the ICU for COVID-19 at the peak: 458
What this means is the week of April 19-25 will be the state’s worst time for the pandemic.
Keep in mind these are only models and do not take into consideration any vaccine or treatment that may surface to curb the spread. It also does not take into consideration the extra diligence on social distancing that appears to be working nationwide and the constant hand cleaning, too.
“This model assumes continued compliance with social distancing practices by the Oklahoma population through May 1, 2020,” the report stated.
On the almost forgotten influenza front, the SDH released current numbers from Sept. 1, 2019 through March 28, 2020.
There have been 3,455 reported hospitalizations with testing for the flu.
The total number of flu deaths stands at 83.