OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had eight new COVID-19 cases while statewide there were 427 confirmed cases and six deaths during Thursday's report from the State Department of Health.
Wagoner County's new total is 277 cases with 19 deaths and 200 that have recovered. The new county cases came from Broken Arrow residents (7) that live in the county and one from Coweta.
Statewide the overall total stands at 14,539 with 395 deaths and 11,048 that have recovered. There have been 338,511 negative test results and 368 have been hospitalized.
Wagoner County's city totals are:
* Wagoner: 57 cases, four deaths, 46 that have recovered.
* Coweta: 92-12-65.
* Broken Arrow: 485-15-322.
* Catoosa: 13-0-11.
* Porter: 3-0-3.