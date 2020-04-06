OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma reached 1,327 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus and recorded the smalled increase in cases (75) since March 29, it was reported by the State Health Department on Monday.
There have been 51 deaths due to the virus now with 340 hospitalized and 1,422 testing negative.
Oklahoma County (Oklahoma City area) has the most cases with 279 and 11 deaths. Tulsa County is next with 249 and eight deaths while Cleveland County (Norman area) has 180 and 11 deaths.
Wagoner County is fourth among the 77 counties with 49 cases, but remained at only two deaths.Wagoner County's numbers increased by two new cases from Sunday's report.