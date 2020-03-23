Three Coweta Police officers have been recognized with BuckleDown Awards for excellence in traffic safety enforcement.
Patrolmen Dalton Wilkinson, Bobby Pickett and Nick Winters were honored Thursday, March 12 during the 27th annual BuckleDown Awards ceremony. The event was hosted by the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office at Tulsa Technology Center’s Owasso campus.
Coweta Deputy Police Chief Ron Peterson said traffic safety includes speed enforcement, school zone enforcement and seatbelt use.
“The purpose is to save lives by having people slow down,” Peterson said.
The BuckleDown Awards Program was started in 1993 by Sgt. Mike Garner with the Tulsa Police Department and Dr. Richard Coberg with Educational Alternatives in Norman back in 1993. It has grown from a small, local traffic safety recognition program to being the largest state-wide law enforcement recognition program in Oklahoma.