OKLAHOMA CITY -- The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases increased by 52 and now stands at 481 overall. One more person has also died and that brings Oklahoma's total to 17, it was reported during the daily numbers by the Oklahoma Health Department.
Wagoner County got some good news. Its total of eight cases did not change.
Overall, Oklahoma County (the Oklahoma City area) has the most confirmed cases at 134. Tulsa County is second with 65 and Cleveland County (Norman area) has had a couple of days with increases to stand at 60.
Other counties that have shown rapid increases in the last few days were Washington County (Bartlesville area) and Kay County (Ponca City area). Washington and Kay counties have recorded 20 cases each to tie for fourth in the state.