Gary Rowe still remembers the fourth-inning pitch vividly after 43 years.
The hard-throwing right-hander, who consistently reached speeds of 93 miles per hour, watched as the opposing hitter put the bat out just to make contact.
That contact turned into a bloop, Texas League single over the Wagoner second baseman.
When the ball hit the grass, it ended Rowe’s bid for a sixth consecutive no-hitter during summer league play in 1977.
Rowe was also an excellent football player. During early workouts, the Bulldog coaches had him playing defense in the secondary.
During a scrimmage among fellow teammates, Rowe intercepted a pass and raced downfield into the end zone.
The coaching staff looked at each other in amazement.
“That was the last time I played defense,” Rowe said.
He suddenly became a fullback and rolled up a great career in a Wagoner uniform. His senior year, Rowe helped the Bulldogs to a berth in the first round of the State playoffs and earned All-State honors.
Rowe displayed excellence on two fields of play and will be one of the six athletes that will make up the third Wagoner Hall of Fame inductees.
The induction ceremony will take place on March 28 with a banquet in the Hughes Event Center. Tickets can be purchased for $15 each at The Locker Room, Oklahoma Graphx or through the Wagoner High School Athletic Department.
Ironically, hardly anyone outside of local baseball fans knew that Rowe had set the state record for consecutive no-hitters. The national record is six.
Sheldon Sperling who nominated Rowe for the Hall of Fame said, “A teammate, John Broaderick, called the Muskogee Phoenix, but reporters were not interested enough in baseball to return the call.
“Like too many stellar accomplishments of years past, Gary’s phenomenal achievement went virtually without recognition.”
During Rowe’s football career he rushed for 3,093 yards and scored 114 points. Against Vinita in a key District championship deciding game, Rowe scored four touchdowns and threw for another on a third-and-20 play. He also tossed a two-point conversion pass.
He topped the night off by scoring the game-winning TD with 39 seconds remaining with defenders hanging all over him.
Football coach John Gray said of that final play, “was the greatest run I have ever seen. He wasn’t going to be denied. He took the ball off-tackle, stepped by the (defensive) end, eluded two backs and ran over a would-be tackler at the goal line.”
During that infamous 1977 baseball summer, Rowe threw no-hitters against Stilwell, Porter, Okay, Haskell and a rival Wagoner-area summer team.
His consecutive no-hit streak ran to 36 innings. In one of the non-hitters, he struck out 20 of 21 batters.
Rowe was the District’s most valuable player and All-District pitcher in 1977. He hit as good as he pitched with a .412 average and led the Bulldogs in home runs.
There was a scary moment during the no-hit run. Rowe watched a deep drive to centerfield appear to have hit written all over it.
However, Robert Marrs raced and made a great catch to keep the streak alive.
That summer Rowe and the team qualified for State, but during one of the games an injury occurred.
Rowe slid head first into home and jammed up his pitching arm.
He had to rely on knuckle balls and curves, but his fast ball was no more.
It could not have come at a worse time. Wagoner was facing a southwest team that had great pitching, too. One of those pitchers was Mike Moore, who had a big career at Oral Roberts University and later in the major leagues.
“I had the Oklahoma state record and I didn’t know it at the time,” Rowe said recently.
Of the record, Rowe was pragmatic. “There is no way a pitcher can throw a no-hitter without a good defense behind him. They worked as hard for the no-hitter as I did.”
Of the award, Rowe said he was honored.
Recruiters backed off Rowe after the shoulder and arm injury and did not attend college, but went to work at the family gas station. He also worked in a cabinet shop, for Junior Cantrell’s Backhoe Service as well as a Wagoner police officer.
Rowe spent time with McDonnell-Douglas and was retired from Fort Howard Paper Company after 12 years.
Rowe admitted he had a long list of people to thank.
“I’d like to thank God, my dad who was always my biggest cheerleader with mom; baseball coach Joe DesNoyers, Richard Stonebreak, my brother Rick, Dennis Patrick, Christ Freeman, Robert Marrs, David Drake, Doug Baker, John Broderick. Offensive line Doug Baker, Mike Collins. Leo Berry, Dennis Patrick, George McGee and Marrs.”
He summed it all up this way.
“It is very humbling. There have been a lot of great athletes that came out of Wagoner.”