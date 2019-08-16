There are many in Wagoner and probably Fort Gibson and Hulbert, too, that hope Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department Director, Jerry Winchester, takes a ‘mulligan’ on the idea of closing the Western Hills golf course in Sequoyah State Park in the future.
The news that the course could close the 18-hole, hilly test of skill was revealed during Thursday’s monthly luncheon of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce in the Civic Center.
The news caught most all by surprise. Luncheon speaker, State Sen. Kim David, told the crowd she was ready to fight to keep the course open.
“It does need a new drainage system,” David said. “The cost to do that is $1 million.”
That also appears why it is on the state’s chopping block.
A response from the tourism department on Friday, Aug. 16, echoed the flooding dilemma.
Here is what the department released:
“We have been looking at all State Park properties, including Sequoyah State Park Golf Course due to the recurring, temporary closures when flooding occurs. A permanent solution will require significant financial investment.
“No decision has been made at this point, but we are evaluating all options. No timeline has been determined.”
At an Oklahoma Municipal League Community Leadership Development meeting also on Friday, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell told a Wagoner citizen this: “I am well aware and fully in support of the golf course not closing and that Sen. Kim David is on top of it!”
The course has been one of the attractions for those who stayed in the Sequoyah State Park Lodge, formerly known as Western Hills Lodge. The Lodge and golf course were part of the opening items when the facility opened in 1956.
Half the course tends to flood when heavy rains fill the two lakes that drain through to Lake Fort Gibson. Lake Fort Gibson is the third stop for draining water. It starts at Grand Lake then to Lake Hudson and finishes up at Lake Fort Gibson. It’s all part of a flood control system.
However, the golf course suffers each time.
This May record rains and flooding hit this area and it has been almost three months to see all 18 greens, much less play all 18 holes.
Wagoner High School uses the course to practice and holds a tournament there each spring. Other groups and organizations also hold fundraising events throughout the year.
Some at the luncheon expressed a willingness to fight the issue. Social media also exploded with support to keep the course open.
Early rumors had the course being closed by Nov. 1 which has since turned out to be wrong.
“The Sequoyah Golf Course is an asset to Wagoner. It may not be in our county, but it’s in our backyard. Oklahoma should NOT shut it down! We NEED our golf course! We the taxpayers want it to stay open! People from all of the world travel to Sequoyah State Park for all of its amenities. The golf course being one of them,” said Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Mallett.
“Seriously, I worked out there off and on for many years. I got to meet people staying there from India! Our high school golf team uses it. Non-profits all around Wagoner use it to host fundraising tournaments.”
Wagoner coaches added their opinion.
“It would eliminate our practice (facility) and we host a tournament every year to raise funds and coach (James) Henson has a tournament for the girls team,” said Wagoner boys coach Chad Soma. “That generates a bit of money for us.”
Since high school golf has not gate fees, teams scramble to raise funds for travel to events, team shirts and the occasional food stop while competing away from home.
“Western Hills (golf course) is really good to us and helps us purchase cold weather clothing for the kids. It (the proposed closing) is going to affect us quite a bit,” Soma added.
Coach Henson’s girls squad finished second at the State tournament last spring. That’s the best finish ever in school history. The Lady Bulldogs use the course to sharpen their skills.
“I don’t know what we’re going to do,” Soma said. “It’s going to affect us quite a bit.”
It’s not just high school golf. The Wagoner wrestling team raises funds for its program with a golf event, too.
“It (the possible closing) is not good for the community,” Soma concluded. “I hope everyone gets fired up over this.”