The fate of the 4-day school week was the topic of discussion at a State Education Department meeting at the end of September and beginning of October. Eighty people attended, but just 10 were school representatives.
The state is setting criteria for 4-day school weeks and figures a way to mandate by classroom days or by classroom hours. If the mandate doesn’t fit 4-day schools like holding classes through the entire month of June for instance, then those schools would probably switch back to 5-days a week.
The final decision and when it will be released is unknown.
“It may happen this session,” said Wagoner Public Schools Superintendent Randy Harris. “We don’t know what the criteria will be.”
Ironically, even though the state meeting had few 4-day school representatives, there were others that defended it. The good points also highlight that test scores had not dropped off and attendance was better than expected.
The important point of families having to find ways to watch students while parents work on that open school day was the main argument against the plan.
Harris added that 6.7 percent of the state’s students attend 4-day schools. He added Colorado has 60 percent of its school population going four days and a large Houston school district is adopting the four-day plan there.
“The 4-day school week has gained popularity and Oklahoma is moving away from it,” Harris added.
What about the 2020-21 school year for Wagoner?
“I don’t know. Nobody knows,” Harris said.
Harris hopes that if there is a change, the 4-day week could continue an extra year.
“The irony is that a Netherlands newspaper focused on Wagoner (for a big two-page spread) on the benefits of the 4-day week,” Harris added.
The outside the box thinking and saving money without lowering education quality was something The Netherlands reporter liked, but the state of Oklahoma might crush.
Nothing can be done until the state decides.
Harris hopes they can see how the positives outweigh the negatives.
The Wagoner County-American Tribune asked for input from citizens on this subject. The overwhelming positive responses featured the scheduling doctor or dentist appointments on that day off from school.
Here are some other responses:
“We love the 4 day week. That extra day at home allows for our teen to catch up on homework, sleep, and chores,” said Julie Parnell. “It also gives us the ability to spend quality time together. For us, our weekends are super busy. Mondays are wind down time now.”
Kevin Swanson said: “As a parent that had one child do a five day week and one who did a four day week I saw no difference academically. So, if it saves us money and allows us to have better things like the new science lab we recently got, then I’m all for the four day week. It’s a no brainer and we need to address that at the next election.”
Ron Hays added: “This one should be easy to answer. Which one is best for our kids? Best being making them smarter. That’s the one they need to go with.”
Tammy Boyd gave this example: “I’m all for 5 days! Four days are long days. I’m sure people will talk ugly to me for my opinion, but I hate seeing my baby get up that early and of course the way I work 12 hour nights, we only see each other 10 minutes by the time he walks in the door and I walk out to go to work...(This) might be convenient for some, but it’s inconvenient for others! Plus, it shouldn’t be about suiting our needs, it’s about the children.”
Denise Hatcher said: “For my grandkids, 4 days have been much better. They enjoy it more and have not seen any difficulty in what and how well they are learning. It definitely helps out having a weekday for non-school activities. I actually think attendance is better as well.”
Now, we must wait for the state’s decision.