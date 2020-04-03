OKLAHOMA CITY -- The statewide COVID-19 numbers took a downward turn on Friday with just 109 new cases reported. The number for Wagoner County increased by six to total 30, according to the State Health Department.
The death total in Oklahoma went up by four to 38 while Wagoner County's remained at two.
Overall, 1,315 have tested negative for the virus and that total does not include outside private testing. Total number hospitalized by COVID-19 is 289 with the rest remaining at home during recovery.
Oklahoma County (Oklahoma City area) continues to lead in total cases (237) and deaths (10). Tulsa County is next with 175 and eight while Cleveland County (Norman area) has 130 and seven deaths.