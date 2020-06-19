OKLAHOMA CITY -- Statewide COVID-19 numbers jumped again by 352 to reach 9,354 during Friday's report with one new death with numbers issued by the State Department of Health.
The last two days has seen a statewide increase of 802 confirmed cases. Wagoner County has seen 13 new cases in the last 48 hours to reach 194, but no new deaths were reported. Overall state deaths are at 367.
Wagoner County's numbers stand at 194, 17 deaths and 141 that have recovered.
Wagoner County's numbers have been fewer than other counties recently. Because of this trend, Wagoner County has dropped from No. 7 in the state to No. 9. McCurtain and Payne counties passed Wagoner County on Friday.
Overall, there are 7,212 that have recovered from the virus. There are 211 currently hospitalized.
The Wagoner County city numbers look like this:
* Wagoner: 46 cases, four deaths, 38 that have recovered.
* Coweta: 71-12-53.
* Broken Arrow: 281-12-181.
* Catoosa: 9-0-7.
* Porter: 3-0-3.