OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County saw eight new cases of COVID-19 to raise its total to 210, but no new deaths during Sunday's report from the State Department of Health.
Statewide, however, saw another big increase of 478 confirmed cases. That brings the overall total to 10,515. There was just one new death to bring that mark to 369. Overall, 7,531 have recovered from the disease.
There were no hospitalization totals in Sunday's report.
Wagoner County saw its increases from Coweta (3), Wagoner (1) and Broken Arrow residents who live in Wagoner County (4).
Wagoner County city numbers are:
* Wagoner: 49 cases, four deaths, 38 that have recovered.
* Coweta: 76-12-53.
* Broken Arrow: 306-12-194.
* Catoosa: 9-0-7.
* Porter: 3-0-3.