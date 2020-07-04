OKLAHOMA CITY -- The state had 580 new COVID-19 cases recorded while Wagoner County added nine during Saturday's report from the State Department of Health.
Wagoner County had new cases from Wagoner (4), Coweta (3) and Broken Arrow residents (2) that live in the county. Wagoner County's totals are: 308 cases, 19 deaths and 217 that have recovered.
Overall, the state has had 15,645 confirmed cases with 1,888 coming in the last four days. There were no new deaths in the state as that number remained at 398.
The SDH again did not release hospitalizations or the number that tested negative for the disease. There have been 11,965 that have recovered.
The city numbers in the county are:
* Wagoner: 63 cases, four deaths, 51 that have recovered.
* Coweta: 99-12-66.
* Broken Arrow (now fourth highest city in state cases): 533-15-353.
* Catoosa: 15-0-13.
* Porter: 3-0-3.