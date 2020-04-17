OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an increase of 108 new COVID-19 cases to total 2,465 and five new deaths for a 136 mark during Friday's report.
The SDH did not have figures for Wagoner County or any other county, but instead showed a bar graph without numbers.
The SDH did finally break down the virus numbers by city, but lumped Coweta, Wagoner, Porter, Okay and Redbird among the "Others" category with other small Oklahoma towns with an 821 total.
The last Wagoner County total on Thursday had 107 cases.
There are 228 people hospitalized statewide with 1,441 already recovered.
The Wagoner County American-Tribune has requested a Wagoner County and city breakdown of virus cases and deaths.