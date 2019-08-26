A rash of burglaries have been reported in both Wagoner and Coweta recently, prompting law enforcement officials in both communities to remind residents to keep vehicles locked at all times.
Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley said while the wave of such crimes in Wagoner comes and goes in cycles, it’s been a year or two since the city has had this type of influx. The hardest hit area is the southeast part of town.
“We typically catch who’s doing it and it stops for a while, but it has picked up quite a bit not only here, but in other surrounding communities as well,” Haley said. “We’ve not had any vehicles that were broken into with broken glass, but people are getting into cars that are unlocked. They are trying doors, and if they find them unlocked, they go in.”
Some folks have had multiple vehicles gone through in their driveways because they are not secured. Among the items taken have been weapons, laptops, purses and medication.
“I don’t get why people would leave these things in their cars and then leave the cars unlocked,” Haley said. “Don’t leave valuable things in eyesight. In fact, I would say don’t leave valuables in your car at all.”
“I preach lock your cars and lock your doors at your house, even if you are home,” the chief continued. “There have been times (in the past) when people have their purses stolen or vehicle stolen because someone has gone home, dropped their keys on the table or put them on a hook next to the door. Someone opens the door, reaches in the house and grabs the keys. Keep your doors locked.”
“Home invasions can happen, and the more opportunity we have to make people aware it could happen, the more prepared you can be,” he added.
A number of burglaries have also taken place in Coweta. Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell said residents are posting these crimes to Facebook, but most fail to call the police department to report them. He said Coweta Police need that information.
“If you have photos or videos of these crimes being committed, call the police department so we can come and look at it,” Bell said. “A lot of time our officers will know who the suspects are and can make an immediate arrest.”
Over the weekend, the hardest hit areas were in the downtown Coweta areas around Division, Sycamore and Chestnut streets.
“We request that everyone just keep your cars locked at all times,” Bell said.
To report a burglary, contact the Wagoner Police Department at 918-485-5511, the Coweta Police Department at 918-486-2121 or the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124.