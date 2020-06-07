A Stigler man died in a head-on crash in Boynton in Muskogee County on Saturday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
Robert Burns, 46, died in the crash.
He was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado south on U.S. 62 about 4:15 p.m. when the vehicle went left of center and struck a northbound 2012 Ford F-150 head-on, troopers said.
The driver and a passenger in the Ford were taken to Tulsa hospitals in critical and stable condition, respectively, the OHP said.
Burns was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. His condition was under investigation.
Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seat belts, troopers said.