An unidentified Coweta man was critically injured when state troopers forced a fleeing vehicle off the road.
The pursuit began around 8 p.m. Thursday in Tulsa. Tulsa police officers spotted a stolen car, a 2007 Ford Focus, at Red Roof Inn, 35 N. Sheridan Road, according to a news release.
The driver, who has not been identified, allegedly fled from officers through city streets before getting onto the Broken Arrow Expressway at Garnett Road, according to a news release.
"A TPD Air Support unit arrived and took over the pursuit near the entrance to the Muskogee Turnpike," Tulsa Police Lt. Joel Ward states in a news release. "The Air Support unit followed the suspect east to (U.S. 69)."
The fleeing vehicle drove into Muskogee before turning around to drive north toward Wagoner. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers joined and pursued the vehicle on U.S. 69 toward Wagoner.
An OHP trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention as the pursuit approached Baker Road in Wagoner County, according to an OHP report. The Ford Focus ran off the highway to the right and rolled about 2½ times. The vehicle came to a rest on its top. The pursuit ended about 6 miles south of Wagoner.
Tulsa police state that the driver of the stolen vehicle was seriously injured in the crash. Police officers, troopers and medical responders performed first aid and extracted him from the vehicle. The driver, identified only as a 49-year-old Coweta man, was flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa.
The condition of the fleeing driver during the pursuit remains under investigation. That driver was not wearing a safety belt. The driver was listed in critical condition at the hospital, according to Tulsa police.
The car had been stolen earlier Thursday at a liquor store in west Tulsa, police said. The owner had entered the store to make a purchase and reportedly left their keys in the car.