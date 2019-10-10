Severe weather earlier this afternoon has temporarily disrupted 911 services within the City of Coweta.
Coweta Public Information Officer Mandy Vavrinak said a Windstream crew is on site to diagnose and correct the problem. In the meantime, 911 callers are being routed to Wagoner County.
Non-emergency calls to the Coweta Police Department are being routed to the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office and then re-routed to Coweta via cell phones and radio traffic.
Vavrinak assured all calls will be handled.
"We want everyone to know why Wagoner County may be picking up when you dial 911 from Coweta or the police non-emergency line," she said.