Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD POTENTIAL ACROSS PORTIONS OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS THRU TONIGHT... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA... INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON... CARROLL...CRAWFORD...FRANKLIN...MADISON...SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON AR. IN OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CHOCTAW... DELAWARE...HASKELL...LATIMER...LE FLORE...MAYES...MCINTOSH... MUSKOGEE...OKFUSKEE...OKMULGEE...OTTAWA...PITTSBURG... PUSHMATAHA...SEQUOYAH AND WAGONER. * THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * A COLD FRONT WILL SWEEP ACROSS THE REGION TODAY AND TONIGHT. FORCING ALONG AND BEHIND THE FRONT IS EXPECTED TO BRING MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING THUNDERSTORMS MAINLY TO AREAS SOUTH OF I-44 IN EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS THRU TONIGHT. ONE TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN IS EXPECTED, WITH LOCALIZED SWATHS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES POSSIBLE. PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS WERE HIT HARD BY HEAVY RAINS THIS PAST WEEKEND, AND LOCALIZED AREAS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA HAVE ALREADY PICKED UP LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL EARLIER TODAY. THIS WILL MAKE THESE AREAS MORE SUSCEPTIBLE TO FLASH FLOODING WITH ANY ADDITIONAL ROUNDS OF STORMS. * IN ADDITION TO THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING, SOME MAIN STEM RIVER FLOODING IS POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY ALONG THE NEOSHO, ILLINOIS AND KIAMICHI BASINS. THIS FLOODING COULD LINGER INTO THE WEEKEND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&