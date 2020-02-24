The National Weather Service in Tulsa has scheduled several storm spotter training sessions in the area and one is coming to the Wagoner Civic Center on Tuesday, March 3.
“Throughout eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas, trained and dedicated individuals monitor the skies around their communities during severe weather events,” the weather service said.
“These storm spotters provide first-hand severe weather reports to their local officials, and to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, which are used to make critical warning decisions.”
Each winter and spring, the NWS Tulsa office trains members of police and fire departments, emergency management officials and amateur radio operators on spotting techniques.
Wagoner County Emergency Management will host the event beginning at 7 p.m. A NWS meteorologist serves as the guest instructor.
“The goal of the training is not just to recognize tornadoes, but to have some understanding of storm structure, which in turn better prepares the spotter for the extreme and unusual circumstances.”
Other topics covered include an update on the latest NWS technology and procedures, ideas for organizing/coordinating spotter groups and important safety considerations.
The training is free and requires no preregistration.
While the public is invited to attend, WCEM Director Heath Underwood urges all first responders mark their calendar as well. Law enforcement officers who attend will receive CLEET credit.
For more information, call Underwood at 918-521-4007.
