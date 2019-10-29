A paving contractor will receive $24,000 less following approved renegotiations with the City of Wagoner for street improvements that did not work so well.
That was one of three items addressed at a special business meeting of the City of Wagoner on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
H&G Paving Company’s second pay request for street work done in Wagoner was lowered due to problems on parts of the street bed dating back to September.
A fabric underlay got wrinkled during installation, the council was told. That folding process made driving over the new asphalt uneven and rough.
It was once thought that the asphalt had not been mixed right. However, tests came back that it met industry standards so the fabric was deemed the problem.
Small hairline cracks on the surface of some of the street have already been fixed, too.
The contractor also agreed to a two-year maintenance bond for the street work, instead of the usual one year.
The city’s point man on the project feels the work done will settle over time and eventually be a smooth drive.
The council voted 7-1 to accept the new lower figure for the completed work.
In other action, a change order was unanimously approved with Robin Hausner Housemovers & Demolition, LLC for the moving of the old train depot and two railroad cars.
The original cost was $85,000. That amount was under the proposed budget of $100,000, but necessary work to relocate some overhead lines and other expenses at the permanent site has pushed the total over budget.
That made the total cost $110,000. The council approved the increase by an 8-0 vote.
The council was also told relocation could not begin since Windstream’s service lines need to be raised. Attempts by the city to reach Windstream have not been successful, but will continue.
The last item was about re-advertising for bids on a hydraulic telescopic aerial device for the city. The motion was approved 8-0.