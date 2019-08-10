Approximately 10 vendors were on hand for the Second Saturday Street Market held Saturday, Aug. 10 in Coweta's downtown Broadway District.
A host of items were offered including hair accessories, local honey, natural soaps, lotions and scrubs, hand painted signs, handmade crafts, vintage vinyl records, glass blowing, marbles, pendants, paperweights, children's books and jewelry.
Spray paint art was offered, as were succulents, handmade aprons, blankets and hair bows, crafts, key chains, tumblers, t-shirts, fabric bandanas and more.
Saturday was the last Coweta market until October as vendors are taking off for Fall Festival.
Vendors encourage residents to put October 12 down on their calendars and make plans to attend.
"Come on out and support your local friends and neighbors," invites vendor Kyle Cooper. "Take a stroll down Broadway and enjoy the local shops and restaurants as well."