A Wagoner student was taken into custody Wednesday night after allegedly making threats against Wagoner Middle School to some other students on a school bus Wednesday afternoon.
Wagoner School Superintendent Randy Harris said a text message was sent out to parents early Thursday morning to report they were made aware of the situation around 5-5:30 p.m. last night.
The threat involved the possible use of a weapon.
“It is important to investigate to see if there is credibility. We had to make sure if this student really said this,” Harris said. “The police did their investigation last night and we have a copy of the report where the threat was confirmed. We have credible evidence to say it was a legitimate threat.”
The superintendent said the only person who made a threat is the one in police custody.
Harris said the Wagoner Police Department and schools have a great relationship and will continue to work together to keep Wagoner students safe.
“Our students are safe,” he assured. “My two kids go to the middle school where the threat was made and I dropped my kids off at school today like other parents.”
“Whether a threat is credible or not, we take them all seriously. That’s why police get involved to find out if it is credible,” Harris continued. “The police did their investigation and we got the report with all of the facts. It’s business as normal at school today. The threat has been eliminated as the student is in custody.”