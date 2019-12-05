It's back to business as normal at Coweta High School after a fire alarm sounded in the building Thursday morning.
Principal Gary Ellis said the alarm went off due to smoke that was coming from an HVAC unit on the roof that was being repaired.
"Our students and staff did an excellent job of following our standard response evacuation protocol," Ellis reported. "Coweta Police and Fire departments responded immediately to our campus and checked our building to ensure a safe environment before students returned to class."