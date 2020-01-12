Sixteen Coweta students have been selected as November Students of the Month at their respective campus locations. The youth and teens were honored by Coweta Public School administrators during a luncheon held Thursday, Jan. 9 at Mazzio’s Pizza.
Honorees were selected based upon excellence both in and out of the classroom.
Applauded for their achievements were Northwest Elementary 3rd Graders Ember James and Cooper Blakely, Central Elementary 3rd Graders Lane McKinney and Lauren Slade, Southside Elementary 3rd Graders Trystin Stapleton and Miranda Reynolds and Heritage IGC 6th Graders Cora O’Dell and Jacob Terry.
Others include Mission IGC 6th Graders Zoe Childress and William Cranford, Sloat Junior High 8th Graders Ian Morrison and Katerina Lawless, Coweta I-High Freshmen Dylan Dodson and Drew Morris and Coweta High School Seniors Roger Owens and Alexis Barrett.